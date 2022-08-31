Meet the adorable white cubs at the Accra Zoo birthed in November 2021

The beautiful cubs have now grown considerably

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the story of a man mauled by lions at the Accra Zoo sparked wild conversation across various platforms.

Aside from the bizarre nature of the incident, there were concerns about what could have warranted the actions of the middle-aged man.



Amidst this, a number of theories emerged as possible reasons why the man jumped a fence that was 20ft high right into the den of one of the fiercest animals on earth.



One of these was a suggestion that the man wanted to steal one of two cubs of the male and female lions at the zoo.



While investigations are still underway to determine the details of the incident, GhanaWeb takes you back with a little throwback of when the Accra Zoo welcomed its beautiful pair of white cubs.



In November 2021, the Accra Zoo welcomed a new set of cubs. The announcement which was broadcasted across their social media platforms indicated that the cubs arrived on November 6, 2021.



The two were captured in beautiful pictures holding on to each other together days after their birth. Per the details circulated by the Forestry Commission, the cubs; male and female had unique characteristics.

They were both born with spotless white coats, quite different from the usual yellowish-brown coat cubs of lions are usually born with.



The commission however indicated that the white colour was not out of place and could change as they grow based on the dominant genes of their parents.







The question though is whether it was one of these two cubs that the said unidentified man may have wanted to have.



Meanwhile, the Forestry Commission and Lands and Natural Resources Ministry have allayed fears that the Accra Zoo may not be safe.





Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations at the Forestry Commission, Joyce Ofori Kwafo, and Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio have assured the public that the incident was not resultant of any security breaches.



They also assured that the place is safe and will be open to the public once investigations into the incident are completed.







