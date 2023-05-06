Meet the couple whose wedding brought together the crème de la crème in Ghana

Manuel and Natasha's marriage

Manuel Sawyerr and Natasha-Rosalind’s marriage ceremony, characterized by rich culture, glitz, and glamour, has kept many wondering who the couple is.

Interest has peaked even more because of the calibre of people who were present at the wedding ceremony.



From the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to the second lady, Samira Bawumia, to various notable players in business, media, and politics, one would wonder who the couple may exactly be.



Research gathered by GhanaWeb has shown that Manuel, who is currently an associate at Minkah-Premo & Co. Akosombo Chambers, is an old student of Mfantsipim School.



Information on the law firm’s website also showed that he is a qualified barrister-at-law of the Courts of England and Wales (Middle Temple) and a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



He graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science & Economics, and read the Post-Graduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) as well as the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC), both at BPP University Law School in London. He went on to obtain a certificate in global business from the prestigious Harvard Business School.



“He carries an impressive track record, having worked in Business Development, Strategy, and Government Relations with multinationals such as Cotecna SA, Webb Fontaine Group, UBI Petroleum (now Puma Energy), SY Investments SARL, and several Ghanaian entities. As a lawyer, he provides advisory services to a variety of clients, both local and international, as well as to a number of government institutions,” his bio read.



Manuel Sawyerr Esq., is also a board member of the National Petroleum Authority.



He also supported Lydia Alhassan’s campaign with motorbikes in the 2020 election period to show his loyalty and support to the New Patriotic Party.

The bride, Natasha-Rosalind, is also a qualified Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana



According to information on her LinkedIn profile, she noted that she has worked in legal services and consulting for most of her working life.



“My focus areas are commercial advisory, legal research & drafting, business development, and project management. I have worked on several projects and transactions with a variety of clients in industries such as banking & finance, real estate, ICT, sales & marketing, mining, communications, etc.



“I have also undergone training in Project Management. I am especially interested in policy formulation and government relations, with a focus on strategy development in local and international institutions,” she wrote.



She looked glamorous in her various traditional and white wedding attire on her big day.



