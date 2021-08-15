Meet the daughter of Ghanaian immigrant who became 1st Black woman to win wrestling gold at Olympics

• The recently held Olympics games in Tokyo has ended

One of the major stories of Black-skinned people from the recently held Olympics Games in Tokyo was that of Tamyra Mensah-Stock.



And while her name may not sound relatable yet, it is worth mentioning that she became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling.



Even better, Tamyra is the daughter of an immigrant from Ghana.

According to people.com, she defeated Team Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 to win the coveted title.



Speaking after winning her medal, Tamyra said she plans to use the gold medal winnings — $37,500 for American Olympians, paid out by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and untaxed unless athletes have a gross income over $1 million — to purchase a food truck for her mom.



"She's always doing back-breaking work and ... I've just seen her struggling ever since my dad died and I don't like seeing it. I made a promise to her and she loves cooking. It's just one of her passions. Growing up, we'd be like, 'Ooh, mommy, you put your back into this food. Like you literally put your foot in it," the 28-year-old Tamyra told people.com of her mom’s love for cooking.



On how she felt representing the U.S.A, she said “I love representing the US. I freakin love living there...I’m so happy I get to represent U.S.A!”



Tamyra Mensah-Stock also received a $250,000 bonus from the USA Wrestling for her gold medal performance.

Meanwhile, Ghana's Samuel Takyi was the only one to win a medal for the country from the Olympics.



He was met by hundreds of supporters who thronged the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Friday, August 13, 2021, night.



The contingent including two boxers, Shakul Samed, Sulemana Tettey, Coach Ofori Asare and other technical members who landed in Accra from Tokyo, Japan were given a rousing welcome amidst drumming, singing and dancing for the team’s performance in the 2020 Olympic Games.



The team were met on arrival by Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, and the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi and other dignitaries from the sporting fraternity.



