Meet the dignitaries that attended Akufo-Addo's daughter's wedding

Akufo-Addo's daughter marry Kofi Jumah's son

After the traditional marriage on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the white wedding of Maxwell Kofi Jumah's son, Kwabena Jumah and the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Edwina, was held on Saturday, April 23, 2022.



Sometime in October 2021, photos of the private family introduction started circulating on social media where it was established that son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited has tied the knot with the last daughter of President Akufo-Addo.



But seven months down the line, the couple have been now pronounced husband and wife at their Holy Matrimony which took place at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern Region before being preceded by a reception at the Jubilee House - the seat of government.

Photos of the Saturday event which hosts a plethora of notable personalities have started circulating on social media.



Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and Nigeria business mogul, was among the VVIPs that attended the reception.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, some top government officials, some members of the diplomatic corps, some NPP bigwigs and other international guests were among the dignitaries that graced the occasion to support the first family.



