Meet the famed hatchet man of government

Paul Adom Otchere, Metro TV broadcaster

He has described himself as the unofficial mouthpiece of government, a tag he has not denied nor refuted. In fact, for him, he has dedicated himself to promoting and defending government’s projects and information.

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana show has been consistent with his epistles and editorials that focus on major government projects and why they need support.



He also has not failed to tackle persons who in one way or the other, made comments that seemingly go against the NPP government or portray them in a wrong light.



The self-acclaimed research analyst and journalist now prides himself as government’s unofficial spokesperson who ‘cleans up’ when government is shrouded in controversial issues, and is being criticized over policies or projects among other things.



For many, he has become more political than journalistic and some including former GIMPA Rector, Prof. Stephen Adei and late former President. Jerry John Rawlings have pointed that out.



The most recent to have landed in the ‘abattoir’ is broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly referred to as KKD, who was subtly attacked by the Good Evening Ghana Show Host, for accusing Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for allegedly profiteering from loans that the country contracted from the Eurobond market.



Aside from him, there are many others who have suffered castigation from Paul Adom-Otchere over their comments on some social issues.



Here are some of the few cases among many other cases



Adom-Otchere takes on Togbe Afede over return of ‘inappropriate’ GH¢365,000 ex-gratia:



Paul Adom-Otchere took on the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV on his show after the latter indicated that he had rejected over GH¢365,000 ex-gratia paid him for serving on the Council of State between 2017 and 2020.



He said he found it inappropriate to receive the said amount when he already took monthly salaries/allowances for serving on the Council.



Togbe Afede received applauds from many following his stance.



However, reacting to this, Paul Adom-Otchere said Ghanaians were making it appear as though the ex-Council of State member was incorrupt.

He argued that Togbe Afede knew he was entitled to ex-gratia while he served on the council while suggesting that the Auditor General returns the money to him so he could give it to the orphanage or to him personally.



He also accused the Chief of attending fewer meetings while he was a member of the Council of State.



National Cathedral



Paul Adom-Otchere took up the task of defending government’s National Cathedral project when it came under massive criticism earlier this year.



The ace broadcaster took close to 2 hours of his show to justify the need for government to go ahead with the construction despite the economic crisis in the country.



“The National Cathedral will be built as a monument to Elohim, so that our country will be saved because our country needs salvation. Can’t you see? Africa needs salvation and that salvation will have to come from God. That salvation is going to come from statistics, engineering, statistics, or law.



“The salvation will take effect from engineering but that salvation will come from God. The lord must look upon us with mercy and that is what we need. So those who have common sense and are on social media and they are writing why is the president giving 25 million and this and that and talking plenty and the cathedral is going to cost you to lose elections. No one is going to lose elections because of National Cathedral,” he said.



Paul Adom-Otchere tackles KKD



Paul Adom-Otchere again defended Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in the wake of attacks relative to his alleged role in government’s transactions on the international capital markets.



Ofori-Atta was attacked by veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly referred to as KKD, for allegedly profiteering from loans that the country contracted from the Eurobond market.



According to the Good Evening Ghana host, it was unfair for people to continue to accuse the Minister of profiteering from legitimate business that a company he founded – but has since resigned from – is doing with successive governments.



Adom-Otchere whiles delivering a historical analysis of Ghana’s Eurobond journey explained how Databank – a company co-founded by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta – and other local investment outfits were legally picked to work on these transactions.

He cited the case of renowned investment banker Togbe Afede and his company, Strategic Africa Securities, SAS, in driving home the point that Ofori-Atta and Databank were involved in legitimate business for which the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana had given them required legal clearance.



“If tomorrow, Togbe Afede becomes Minister of Finance, should we say, you have become Minister of Finance, therefore, SAS can no longer advice government on Eurobond borrowing and close down the company?



“But that is the reality that we take from the narrative of broadcast legend, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah,” Adom-Otchere noted.



“And if we don’t stop SAS and they do the bond, can I come and sit on TV and say that Togbe Afede is a thief and that as Ghana is borrowing, his company is making money from the borrowing. Can I really say that? Should I be able to say that?” he quizzed.



He mimicked how KKD spoke about reading a voluminous document and the Finance Minister’s company being part of the loan and he making money.



CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA)



President Akufo-Addo on August 22, 2019, suspended Mr Adjei from office, following the broadcast of allegations made against him in a publication by journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled "Contracts for Sale".



President Akufo-Addo subsequently referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to CHRAJ, and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their action.



It was based on recommendations from the CHRAJ report that Mr Adjei was sacked from office on October 31.



Paul Adom-Otchere again came after CHRAJ boss, Emile Short, after the Commission made recommendations following allegations of conflict of interest, leading to the sack of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) boss, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.



He said CHRAJ destroyed the rules of natural justice by not giving Adjenim Boateng Adjei a fair hearing.



The host during his show said that the former PPA Boss has sent him a document which shows some of the conclusions of CHRAJ are false. For example, in the final report, CHRAJ indicated that Adjenim Boateng Adjei had GH¢14,000,000 in his accounts at Stanbic Bank.

Adom-Otchere explained that AB Adjei had told him that, “during the record of proceedings, CHRAJ never asked him about his bank accounts…there was not a single cross-examination of all the people that CHRAJ spoke to about his story.”



He indicated that in the past, CHRAJ gave room for cross-examination of parties that they were investigating.



“During the proceedings at CHRAJ under Justice Emile Short, there was cross-examination…as far as I’m concerned, what I saw in CHRAJ many years ago with Justice Emile Short and Ken Attafuah presiding, I thought that’s how CHRAJ works. AB Adjei says it has changed; we don’t know whether we have to believe AB Adjei…”



He continued: “If that’s what is happening then they are destroying the Commission. Whoever is at the Commission and is not observing the rules of natural justice is destroying the Commission. That’s an important work of the constitution of Ghana. You can’t destroy the Constitution of Ghana…”



Adom-Otchere further claimed that the part of the CHRAJ report which stated that the dismissed CEO of the PPA refused to answer a question about where he derived his income aside from the water business he did with his wife, was false.



Paul Adom-Otchere tackles Atuguba on GEG



Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Professor Raymond Atuguba once stated that Ghana is currently a fertile place for coups due to the bad economic conditions.



At an event held by Solidare Ghana Monday, February 28, he said,



“We do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly we may have one on our hands. There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess, they mostly, and previous governments, to a larger extent caused.



“Ghana’s economic problems started before COVID-19. On balance, COVID-19 was a good thing for Africa and Ghana,” he stated.



This statement apparently did not go down with Paul Adom-Otchere who during his show, took time to tackle the Dean.



Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana, in a touch screen analysis chastised Prof. Raymond Atuguba over his comments.

Paul argued that such comments are lies and propaganda influenced by evil and serious people like the law professor should not be engaging in such lies.



On March 1, 2022, the host added that the law professor was part of John Mahama's government that presided over the worst economic crisis in the history of Ghana yet there was no coup during that time.



"You Dr. Atuguba, you were a member of John Mahama’s cabinet [in 2013 at a time the cedi was ranked worst currency in Africa]. This was an economic crisis not occasioned by COVID but occasioned by pure mismanagement of the economy and ineptitude …



"Dr Atuguba, you were sitting in John Mahama’s cabinet, no COVID, nothing and this is what you gave us in 2013; did you call for a coup at that time? Did you know then that when there is economic hardship there will be a coup? he stated.



Adom-Otchere added; "You sat down and held a healthy economy from 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 – five years – you gave us this and you have the effrontery to speak about the economy, I can’t understand this.



Meanwhile, Paul Adom-Otchere is himself a government appointee. He was appointed in September 2021 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the board chair of the Ghana Airports Company Ltd (GACL).



Mr. Adom-Otchere had previously served as a board member of the National Communications Authority.



