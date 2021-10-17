Meet the first Ghanaian woman to be appointed Brigadier General of the Ghana Armed Forces

General Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu of the Ghana Armed Forces

• Ghanaian women are making monumental strides

• General Edjeani-Afenu is the first female Brigadier General of the Ghana Armed Forces



• She joined GAF in 1978



As the world is gradually leaning towards the threshold of giving women the mandate, the opportunity to lead and take charge in their various endeavors, Ghana is not an exception to the rule.



The story of Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu who is the first female to be appointed as a Brigadier General of the Ghana Armed Forces begins when she first joined the GAF in 1978 at the age of 18 years.



After having been trained for two years, Edjeani-Afenu was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on April 25, 1980, according to details on AfricaFeeds.com.

Her journey to the monumental achievement started out after she served in the army for over four decades and rose through ranks to become a General of the Armed Forces.



In addition to her many achievements, while rising through the ranks in the GAF, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was in 1999 appointed as the Commanding Officer of the Forces Pay Regiment, making her the first female to occupy the position in the history of the GAF.



She has also served in various capacities in the Ghana Armed Forces as well as Ghana’s deputy military advisor to its permanent mission in New York from 2013 to 2016.



In 2019, she was also appointed as the Deputy Force Commander at the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).



See the images below:









