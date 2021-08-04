Meet the first hearing impaired student to hold LLB from UG

Juventus Duorinaah

Juventus Duorinaah, a native of Charia in the Upper West Region has become the first-ever hearing impaired student to graduate from a University in Ghana with a Bachelor’s of Law degree(LLB).

Mr Duorinaah recently graduated from the University of Ghana with an LLB after three years of studies at the Faculty of Law.



A determined Duorinaah has defied all odds to pursue his dreams despite his disability and humble beginnings.



His impressive academic record at the Wa School for the Deaf, Wa and School for the Deaf at Mampong, Akwapim, secured him a spot to read Sociology and Political Science at the University of Ghana. Mr Duorinaah aced it, graduating with a BA in Sociology and Political Science in 2015.

Keenly interested in human rights, especially the rights of the disabled and marginalised, he sought to understand even further issues of human rights and Law pertaining to them, so he proceeded to the University of Cardiff for a degree in Human Rights Law.



Mr Duorinaah returned to Ghana and gained a spot to pursue his LLB at the University of Ghana. Now he has made history by becoming the First hearing impaired student to graduate from any university in Ghana with an LLB.



Mr Duorinaah is predictably headed for the School of Law, University of Ghana, for his professional certificate in Law. His major drive is to be in a position to help others even more.