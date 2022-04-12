Meet the lawyer who fought for Odartey Lamptey in court

Lawyer Iris Aggrey Orleans

For the past one week, Ghana Football legend Nii Odartey Lamptey has been trending following the conclusion of his protracted divorce with his former wife, Gloria Appiah Lamptey.

Odartey Lamptey managed to get his East Legon mansion from his ex-wife who didn’t want to move to Dome Kwabenya after more than seven years of court battle between the two sides.



Today MyNewsGh.com brings you details of the lawyer who helped Odartey Lamptey fight for his property in court – Iris K Aggrey-Orleans Esq.



She represented Odartey Lamptey in the case from the beginning to the end.



Iris Aggrey-Orleans is a go-to advocate in family law and has represented several high-profile personalities in large divorce settlements as well as probate and administration and adoption matters, not just the present Odartey Lamptey divorce case.



Our checks show Iris Aggrey Orleans hold a BSc Psychology degree and an LLB which she obtained in Ghana and an LLM from the University of California, Berkeley.

She was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2010; the official website of the firm she works for, Beyuo and Co., states that she has a passion for Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution.



She has also represented clients in international parental abduction matters between Ghana and the USA.



Iris has advised various companies involved in the areas of labour law, real estate and property acquisition, shareholder disputes, commercial transactions and corporate governance among others.



She is also directly involved in management of the law firm and all its client portfolios.



Iris graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 2014 with a Master of Law in Commercial Law.