Meet the man who groomed and stood by the Mion Lana from his childhood until his death

Mba Kpalaa groomed and served the late Mion Lana until his death

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin died at the age of 48.

Being the first son of the late Yaa-Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV, Naa Abdulai III was by history and birthright bound to assume leadership of the Kingdom of Dagbon.



To better prepare him for this role, the man who became a chief at the age of 14 had to be groomed and constantly assisted in the discharge of his duties.



This role was diligently discharged by Mba Kpalaa who has been hailed for his loyalty following the death of Naa Abdulai III.



Prior to the death of Naa Abdulai III, he was the Chief of Mion, having assumed the role at the early age of 14 after the death of his father.



The untimely death of the Mion Lana has brought to light the dedication and loyalty of Mba Kpalaa who was right by his side when the young chief was enskinned as Boling-Lana at the age of 14.

A picture of the then young king from ages ago, shows Mba standing beside Naa Abdulai III with a towel hanging on his shoulder.



The chief and his right-hand man shared a very close bond which was easy to spot in all the pictures taken of the Mion-Lana both in public and in private.



The setting of pictures available to tell the life story of the late chief may vary but the presence of Mba Kpalaa is never missing in any of them.



With his ‘’iconic’’ towel always hanging on his shoulder, he stood beside the chief for close to 50-years.









Even in the final years of the chief, Mba Kpalaa who is now an old man stood beside the Mion Lana at all times to serve his lord.



His is a story of dedication and loyalty which will be told generations beyond his days. It is also safe to assume that the man who nurtured a young boy into a chief will be heartbroken by the fact that the heir apparent to the Dagbon Kingdom did not attain the apex of his life mission.







Mba Kpalaa will perhaps however, take solace in the unending glowing tributes and testimonies said of the man he raised and served at the same time.



















Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:



