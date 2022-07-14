Meet the new faces in the NPP national elections race

Some of the new faces going into the weekend elections

NPP National Executive elections slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022



The clock is gradually ticking down to the hour when delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gather at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect new national executives of the party.



A keen contest and surprising outcomes are expected to characterize the weekend-long elections and not even the incumbent executives, most of whom are seeking re-election, can confidently say yet if their spots are fully secured.



And while there are many faces in the general contests that are not relatively new to these elections in the NPP, there have appeared quite a number of ‘fresh bloods.’



In a June 23, 2022, report, GhanaWeb detailed the full list of 47 candidates approved by the party to stand for the 10 available positions at the party’s national executive levels.



Along the way, there have however been some fallouts, withdrawals and other names who backed out of the race, days before the elections begin.



In the list below, GhanaWeb teases out the names of the persons whose faces would be showing on the ballot sheets for the first time this weekend when the ruling party elects its national executives.



The list is however without the names of those battling for the Chairman, and General Secretary slots:



1st and 2nd Vice Chairman



Kiston Akomeng Kissi

Derek Kwaku Nkansah



McJewels J. Annan



Ismael Yahuza







Danquah Smith Buttey



Edmond Peprah



Alhaji Masawudu Osman



Women’s Organiser



Ellen Ama Daaku







Hajia Sawudatu Saeed





National Organiser



Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover







Eric Amoako Twum



Bright Essilfie-Kumi



Seth Adu-Adjei







National Youth Organiser



Abanga Fusani Yakubu





Salam Mohammed Mustapha



Prince Kamal Gumah







Michael Osei Boateng



Nasara Cordinator



Issaka Muaza Kunata







Awal Mohammed



Haruna Ismael



Haruna Maiga



National Treasurer

Dr. Charles Dwamena







Collins Nuamah



Yussif Tedam







Eileen Mary Posch Oduro



