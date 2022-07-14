Meet the new faces in the NPP national elections race

NPP to elect national executives
Candidates approved for NPP national executives contest
NPP National Executive elections slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022
The clock is gradually ticking down to the hour when delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gather at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect new national executives of the party.
A keen contest and surprising outcomes are expected to characterize the weekend-long elections and not even the incumbent executives, most of whom are seeking re-election, can confidently say yet if their spots are fully secured.
And while there are many faces in the general contests that are not relatively new to these elections in the NPP, there have appeared quite a number of ‘fresh bloods.’
In a June 23, 2022, report, GhanaWeb detailed the full list of 47 candidates approved by the party to stand for the 10 available positions at the party’s national executive levels.
Along the way, there have however been some fallouts, withdrawals and other names who backed out of the race, days before the elections begin.
In the list below, GhanaWeb teases out the names of the persons whose faces would be showing on the ballot sheets for the first time this weekend when the ruling party elects its national executives.
The list is however without the names of those battling for the Chairman, and General Secretary slots:
1st and 2nd Vice Chairman
Kiston Akomeng Kissi
Derek Kwaku Nkansah
McJewels J. Annan
Ismael Yahuza
Danquah Smith Buttey
Edmond Peprah
Alhaji Masawudu Osman
Women’s Organiser
Ellen Ama Daaku
Hajia Sawudatu Saeed
National Organiser
Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover
Eric Amoako Twum
Bright Essilfie-Kumi
Seth Adu-Adjei
National Youth Organiser
Abanga Fusani Yakubu
Salam Mohammed Mustapha
Prince Kamal Gumah
Michael Osei Boateng
Nasara Cordinator
Issaka Muaza Kunata
Awal Mohammed
Haruna Ismael
Haruna Maiga
National Treasurer
Dr. Charles Dwamena
Collins Nuamah
Yussif Tedam
Eileen Mary Posch Oduro
EA/WA
