Meet the only female ‘pragya’ rider in Cape Coast

Aside from ‘okada’, a tricycle known on the streets of Ghana as ‘pragya’ has become a means of transportation in major cities and towns.

23-year-old Cecilia Hanson is a tricycle rider based in Cape Coast and reportedly the only female in the business.



In a chat on SVTV Africa’s Daily Hustle program, Cecilia stated that she had to venture into the business due to inadequate jobs in the regional capital.



“There are no jobs here. After SHS, it's either you work at a supermarket or someone's shop but the salary is not enough to depend on. That's why most of the youth are now into the ‘pragya’ business,” she noted.



Speaking on how Cecilia learnt to cycle, she revealed that “a guy proposed love to me and I told him that I'll only accept it if he taught me how to ride the tricycle. So he did and I realised that I became good at it so I decided to use it for commercial purposes.”

According to Cecilia, she makes almost GHs200 daily with half of that as her profit while the rest go to the owner and fuel. As a business-minded individual, she wishes to get more tricycles and teach only young ladies who are interested in the trade. She believes women are careful on the road and this may reduce accidents.



The mother of one was unable to further her education after the JHS level for monetary reasons. She told host DJ Nyaami that she would love to attend school if she gets the chance to.



Kindly watch the full interview below



