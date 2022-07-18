Meet the only two female NPP national executives who retained their seats

Rita Talata Asobayire and Kate Gyamfua retained their positions in the NPP

NPP elects new national executives

John Boadu loses bid to be re-elected for the third time as General Secretary



NPP's new National Chairman finally gets elected after 20 years of trying



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) just came out of a very busy weekend of party elections in which new national executives were elected.



The biggest of the results came from Stephen Ayesu Ntim’s victory as the Chairman of the ruling party, particularly because his success this time had been in the waiting pipeline for two decades.



From the biggest win, was the biggest shock, Justin Frimpong Kodua gave an upsetting defeat to the outgone General Secretary of the Party, John Boadu, even when many big names in the party, including pollster, Ben Ephson, predicted a third win for him.



That however did not happen but for two other executives of the NPP, they sure must be revelling in the glories of the massive wins they received.



And although the news headlines have not given them much attention, Rita Talata Asobayire and Kate Gyamfuah sure do deserve some commendation.



In this GhanaWeb article, we take a look at who these two women are and how well they did in defending their positions in the party.



It must however be stated that in the case of Rita Asobayire, while she is still a Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party, her position has been shot one step down the ladder.



Rita Talata Asobayire:

At the 2022 National Executives Conference of the NPP, Rita Asobayire polled 2,927 to become the 2nd Vice Chairperson, as against her earlier position as the 1st Vice Chairperson.



In the 2018 elections of the party, she got 3,670 votes, securing for herself the 1st Vice Chairperson position.



Brief Profile



Rita started from the grassroots and worked to the top. She is a natural born organiser, committed and Loyal to the party’s cause. Her motto is 'Party First'.



1. Rita is a founding member of Danquah Busia Dombo tradition.



2. Rita is one of the founding members of New Patriotic Party.



3. Rita is a founding member of USA branch & New York chapter



4. Rita is a leader of Wednesday Women’s Club



5. In 1992, Rita was a member of Prof Adu Boahene campaign team.



6. In 1992,Rita was a polling station women’s organizer

7. In 1993, Rita was a women’s organizer of New York branch,USA



8. In 1996, Rita was the Ist Vice chairperson of New York branch, USA



9. In 1999, Rita was a member of former President John Agyekum Kuffour campaign team







10. Rita was the first elected National Women’s Organizer in 2002



11. Rita was re-elected National Women’s Organizer in 2005



12. From 2002 to 2005,Rita was a member of National Executive committee



13. From 2005 to 2010, Rita was a member of National Executive committee



14. Rita was a member of National campaign committee in 2008



15. Rita was a member of National Campaign Committee in 2012

16. Rita was a member of the Presidential and Parliamentary Review Committee in 2016



Kate Gyamfuah:



With an overwhelming victory in the 2022 National Delegates Conference, Kate Gyamfua, National Women Organiser of the NPP, re-secured her place in the executive body of the party.



Winning by 620, with the closest contender to her, Hajia Sawudatu Saeed polling only 32 votes, she surely made her imprint in the party more resounding.







Brief Profile



Kate Gyamfua was born on April 1 and is known as a woman with zeal, determination, focus, and passion — a natural leader with a knack for women’s mobilization and empowerment.



She is a selfless, honest and sincere executive who doesn’t shy from deep topics and is committed to achieving success for women nationwide.



Politics



For more than three decades in national and local politics, Kate has been contributing and doing party works for the NPP.

She started at the polling station level where she became the polling station chairperson for 10 good years in the Akwatia constituency.



At the constituency level, she served very well with good character and good human relations and ended up becoming the Akwatia constituency women organizer for 8 solid years.



At the national level, she became a deputy national women’s organizer in the year 2012–2014.



She is also a member of the National executive council of our great party and a member of the National Council of patrons.



In the year 2016, which was an election year, Madam Kate came out with a group called Women for Change.











