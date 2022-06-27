Meet the only woman challenging 7 men in NPP chairperson race

Gifty Ama Asantewaa Ayeh

Gifty Ama Asantewaa Ayeh, popularly known as Daavi Ama is the only woman contesting the position of the National chairperson race of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

Gifty Ama Asantewaa Ayeh, who was the former national treasurer of the party is contending with 7 other party aspirants including Sammy Crabbe and Stephen Asamoah Boateng.



The others are Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.



Daavi Ama who is a strong believer in woman empowerment is seeking to win to break the 8 in line with the party vision.

Meanwhile, aspirants of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) National executive positions will today, June 27 ballot for their positions ahead of the elections scheduled for July 15 to July 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In a statement, the Secretary to the National Elections Committee of the NPP, Evans Nimako, urged aspirants to come by themselves or dedicate agents for the ballot which is scheduled for 10 am.



This comes after the party confirmed that 48 persons will participate in the upcoming national officers’ elections following extensive discussions with the prospective candidates and investigation of their documents.