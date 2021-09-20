Meet the six Metropolitan Chief Executives

Elizabeth Sackey has been appointed as the MCE for AMA

• Out of the six Metropolitan Assemblies, four had new appointees while two were retained

• Dan Botwe announced the MMDCEs on Sunday



• The MMDCEs are to assist President Akufo-Addo at the local government level



Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, on Sunday, September 19, released the list of nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) positions.



If approved by their respective assemblies, they will assist President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the local government level during his second term.



Out of the 260 nominees, 38 are females whereas 222 are males. In all the 16 regions, males outnumbered female nominees.



Dan Botwe, while addressing journalists said the released list has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.

He explained that regional ministers are now required to contact the elections management body, Electoral Commission, to commence processes for assembly elections on the various nominees.



Six Metropolitan Assemblies namely; Tema Metro, Tamale Metro, Cape Coast Metro, Accra Metro, Kumasi Metro and Sekondi-Takoradi Metro had either the incumbent retained or being replaced by new entrant.



Per GhanaWeb count, only Cape Coast and Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assemblies had their MCEs retained. Tema, Tamale, Kumasi and Accra Metropolitan Assemblies are set for new MCEs.



The six MCEs are: Elizabeth Sackey for Accra Metro, Sam Pyne for Kumasi Metro, Yohane Armah Ashitey for Tema Metro, Salifu Sule for Tamela Metro, Ernest Arthur for Cape Coast Metro and Abdul Mumin Issah for Sekondi-Takoradi Metro.



See the full list below:



