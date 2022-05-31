Meet the ‘strategist’ behind Wontumi’s election victories over the years

Operations manager to Chairman Wontumi, Andy Owusu

There is the saying that behind every successful man is a good wife - so as to at the bench of election-winning, Wontumi is a strategic, critical thinker and grounds mobilizer, Andy Owusu.

Who is Andy Owusu?



Andy Owusu is the special aide, operations manager, and strategic planner for Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional reelected chairman. Andy has been a successful and hardworking aide of Chairman Wontumi for years now.



Knowing how hardworking and supportive Andy is to Chairman Wontumi, there has been a diabolic plan to entice Andy to have despised his boss by the opposers of Chairman Wontumi.



Name-calling



In achieving this diabolic plan to entice Andy to despise Wontumi to pave the way to remove Wontumi from the office they tagged Andy as arrogant, and disrespectful, the cause of the rundown of Wontumi's administration.

The purpose of these untruthful stories leveled against Andy was twofold:



- for Andy to despise wontumi or



- Wontumi to sack Andy from his company - but none of their schemes worked.



Guy room



Hardly would one see Andy in public or moving with Wontumi but he is always busy in a chamber called ‘Guy Room’ where he integrates all the facets of winning elections, strategies, and tactical plans with his ‘bugabuga’ style.

It is however difficult to defeat Wontumi in any election with Andy Owusu in the guy room.



Andy for sale



He told Peacefmonline.com that “I am for sale for anyone who wants to win the Ashanti Region chairmanship race in 2026.”



Thank you



He, however, thanks NPP supporters and fantastic delegates who voted for Wontumi – “I say a big thanks to you for working harder towards the victory of Wontumi.”