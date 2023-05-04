Meet the three other African leaders apart from Otumfuo who are attending Charles III’s coronation

These are the faces of the notable African leaders attending Kings Charles III coronation

The king of the Ashanti kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, may, perhaps already be in the United Kingdom now, ahead of the coronation of Charles III as the new monarch.

This follows the official invitation that was sent to the king, as was confirmed through a statement issued by the Chief of Staff of the Manhyia Palace, John Badu, that said that the Asantehene had been invited for the coronation ceremony, which is slated for May 6, 2023, with his wife, Lady Julia.



It added that Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia will meet the British monarch before the coronation on May 4 at Buckingham Palace and also attend the King’s official reception on May 5, 2023.



The coronation of King Charles III would also be done with that of Queen Consort Camilla.



Already, about 2,000 people have been confirmed to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.



According to the full list of invitees shared by townandcountrymag.com, apart from the Ashanti monarch, there is only one other notable African leader who appears on the list.



That person is the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.



In the list of foreign heads of state, the Zimbabwean president is mentioned as one of the distinguished people invited to the ceremony.

GhanaWeb has also however seen, on Twitter, that there have been communications from President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, and Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, and his wife, First lady Linda Ramkalawa, to the effect that they are also attending



By extension, these are the only official African Heads of State who have been invited to the coronation.



GhanaWeb will leave this list as an open one and update it as and when new details emerge.



Members of the Royal Family attending the coronation:



Members of the House of Windsor will be in attendance, including Charles's sister, Princess Anne; his son, Prince William; and daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales.



Prince George, his grandson, will be a page of honor at the coronation. His other son, Prince Harry, will attend, but Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be in attendance.



All the members of the British royal family we can expect to attend include:

• Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis



• Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence



• Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and their children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex



• Prince Andrew



• Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi



• Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank



• Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

• Peter Phillips



• Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent



• Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent



• Princess Alexandra



• Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester



• Princess Margaret's children Lady Sarah Chatto (and her husband, Daniel Chatto) and David Armstrong Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon



