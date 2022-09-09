0
Meet the wealthy blind Ghanaian who is a website developer and is into crypto business

Visually impaired Ghanaian website developer and businessman, Benjamin Ofori has indeed proven that disability is not inability.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the wealthy Benjamin disclosed that growing up he had impairment with his eyes and his mum used to hide him from people but upon advice from his aunties he was sent to the school for the blind.

According to him whiles he was at the school for the blind, he developed special interests in computing and music which now have become a part of him.

As a website developer and crypto business fellow, Benjamin indicated that everything is possible to do if you focus no matter whether you are physically challenged or not.

He indicated that physically challenged people can do a whole lot of things to benefit society but due to discrimination, they are overlooked.

He shared his inspiring journey to greatness and how he has been able to change lives despite being blind.

Watch video below:

