Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls

SOme Ghanaian business moguls and their wives

The age-long phrase, ‘behind every successful man is a woman’ can never be overemphasised. While women have their various roles independently, towards the development of society, it is no doubt that some women go the extra mile to support their husbands’ dreams and help them in their success journeys.

More often than not, the focus has been put on some businessmen who have toiled and created success stories for themselves but not much is known about the women who may, in one way or the other, contributed to their stories.



In this piece, GhanaWeb celebrates the wives of some Ghanaian business moguls:



Nana Akosua Fosuah:



Nana Akosua Fosuah is the wife of former finance minister and governor of the Central Bank of Ghana, Kwabena Duffour.

The economist, banker and entrepreneur is known as a diversified financial conglomerate and the chairman of HODA Holdings. He also founded the defunct UniBank.



Together with his wife, they have five children.



Oona Mahama



Wife of Mining and construction mogul, Ibrahim Mahama is Ghanaian-born Oona Mahama. The couple have three children together.

Ibrahim Mahama is the younger brother to the immediate past president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. He owns the largest indigenous mining company in West Africa, Engineers and Planners, and other businesses, including Dzata Cement.



Abigail and Roberta McKorley



Abigail and Roberta McKorley are both married to a businessman, Daniel McKorley.



Whereas Abigail McKorley is the first wife, Roberta McKorley is the second. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies revealed in an interview on Metro TV, that he married two wives because he wanted to have a large family.

Serwaa Ofori Sarpong



Serwaa Ofori Sapong is married to Businessman, Ernest Ofori Sarpong. The two have been married for over 29 years. The marriage has brought forth three children.



Narrating how he met Serwaa, the Special Ice owner revealed that he knew the elder sister of his wife and got to be acquainted through that. At that time, Serwaa was based in London and was visiting Ghana intermittently.



He added that he married his wife after four months of dating.

Ruby Bediako



Ruby Bediako is the wife of Ghanaian business mogul, Freedom Jacob Ceaser also known as Cheddar.



Cheddar and Ruby have been married for years.



The two have since been blessed with three children.