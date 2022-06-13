3
Menu
News

Meet the young man aiming to take Ghana to space by 2030

Video Archive
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A daring young Ghanaian is aiming to send the country to space for the first time, using his success in launching a balloon into near-space as a stepping stone.

This first-of-its-kind feat by Victor Tagborloh, the Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Aerospace Ghana, has given him the hope that he can get the country into space.

In a video that captured how this High Altitude Balloon Mission was undertaken, it shows the team, led by Victor, prepping the object for space and then all the other stages before it actually leaves the ground.

The balloon, at high altitudes, gives an aerial view of the earth, even as it flies higher and higher into space.

In a post made on his LinkedIn account, Victor Tagborloh said: “On 9th April 2022, My Team and I launched a Balloon to Near Space from Ghana.

“First of its kind in Ghana.

“My next challenge is launching Rockets into Space from Ghana.”

He also added that he envisions taking Ghana to space by the year 2030.

“My vision is to lead Ghana to space by 2030,” he added.

Watch the video of the High Altitude Balloon Mission below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up