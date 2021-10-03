Meet the youngest lawyer in Ghana, Ama A. DaCosta

Ama Aboagye Da Costa is 22 years old

A 22-year-old Ama Aboagye Da Costa has become the youngest lawyer to graduate from the country’s school of law for the year 2021.

The new lawyer, who was called to the bar on Friday, October 1 2021, was born on 17th April 1999.



She completed Aburi Girls in 2012 and gained admission to study law at the University of Ghana in 2015 shortly after she turned 16 years.



According to a Facebook post by Edward Asare, Ama A. DaCosta's parents are both lawyers and journalists.



Ama Aboagye Da Costa has overthrown Akpene Darko-Cobbina who was the youngest lawyer in Ghana in 2020.



Meanwhile, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has asked the 278 new lawyers called to the Bar not to entertain any corrupt behaviour in the line of their work.

He recited a verse in the Holy Bible which says “Good name is better than riches” to stress the point to them to eschew any corrupt act.



“Please remember this Bible verse as you begin your journey, it will help you to avoid all the temptations and short cut that you are likely to encounter along the way.



“Resolve to be honest at all times,” he said.



