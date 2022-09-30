8
Menu
News

Meet the youngest woman from Tamale to bag a PhD in Applied Statistics

Mumuni Napari Mumuni Napari Hanifa, PhD

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Congratulations are in order for Ghana’s youngest woman to have bagged a PhD in Applied Statistics on social media.

28-years-old Mumuni Napari Hanifa (PhD) from Tamale has successfully defended her PhD dissertation in Applied Statistics.

She is one of the few female PhD holders in her field.

Per her linked-in profile, she holds a BSc in statistics from the University for Development Studies and an MSc in Mathematical Sciences from the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS-Ghana) with an affiliation to the University of Ghana.

Mumuni Napari Hanifa, PhD., an assistant lecturer at the Tamale Technical school, is strongly interested in using R and Python for data analysis.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer