Mega EJ shares new rosy single ‘Raw’ off incoming EP

Mega EJ

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

The Afro-fusion artist’s emotions are open and ever so pure on his inviting new release.

An upbeat ode perfect for daring and adventurous couples, ‘Raw’ is knit together with intense lyrics and a raspy-sounding hook that is weirdly spellbinding.



Perhaps the heart of his forthcoming project – 'Blood and Daisies', the new song is produced by renowned Ghanaian US-based producer, Nektunez and is Mega EJ’s expression of a love shared between two:



"Raw is all about passion, and when taken in context I think the words that best express it are: unrestricted and unrefined. It’s a tale about couples, their love for one another and the countless ways they express this love… even if it's strange to society", Mega EJ shares.

One of Ghana’s rising voices in music and on the Green front, Mega EJ’s ‘Raw’ is full of promise and an opportune single to put fans on edge for his upcoming extended play 'Blood and Daises'.



