Melcom employee reportedly arrested over murder attempt on manager

DGN Online has gathered that the failed robbery attempt at Melcom, reported last Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Ho was actually an attempted murder mission.

Fresh details analysed from eyewitnesses and inside sources point to the fact that one of the two assailants arrested on that fateful day, was a former employee of the departmental store who had gone to allegedly attack the manager, one Bernard.



Narrating the incident to DGN Online sources say the suspect who has only been identified as Louis had misconducted himself in a manner that breached the company’s engagement terms and was dismissed some months ago.



In what is suspected to be a reprisal attack for his dismissal, Louis returned to the shop last Sunday, at about midday to unleash his spleen on the manager, who he suspects was instrumental in his dismissal from the company.



Upon arrival, Louis who had a motorbike helmet and a nose mask requested to see the branch manager.



When he was directed, he proceeded and on reaching the manager’s office pointed a gun at him and fired a shot.



This triggered the fire and alarm system in the shop, leading to some chaos which saw both shoppers and attendants running for their lives amidst shouts for help.

The incident attracted some crowd since the shop is located along a main road which is usually busy. In the melee, the suspect ordered the manager out of the building with the gun pointed at him.



They took the backroad beside the shop that leads to a motor mechanic shop and a supermarket popularly referred to as Letsa Supermarket.



Another eyewitness on condition of anonymity said he saw the suspect ordering the manger to kneel down while he pointed the gun at him. However, Louis took to his heels as he realised people were rushing to the scene.



Louis who was trying to get onto a motorbike waiting for him, ran out of luck, as he was accosted together with the motorbike rider by some mechanics and a team of private security personnel stationed at the Stadium Gate Shopping Centre.



They then removed his helmet and realised it was Louis, a former employee of Melcom Shop in Ho.



He and an accomplice rider were handed over to the Police who arrived at the scene from the Ho Municipal Police Command.

The fire alarm at the shop also attracted the fire team to the scene.



The Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Corporal Prince Dogbatse confirmed the incident and said Louis was still in custody assisting with investigations.



His accomplice, the motor rider has been granted bail as it emerged he was found not to be involved in the alleged crime.



He said the suspect will be arraigned after investigations.



He did not rule out the possibility of attempted murder if investigations found the allegations to be credible.

