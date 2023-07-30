Members of NPP can’t hide Bawuma’s lies anymore – Apaak

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) can no longer pretend over the lies of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

This comes on the back of claims from the Vice President Bawumia that he stepped up to testify in the 2012 election after key members of their party did not want to.



But the former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong disagrees.



“You see, I said something that we should let truth be our mantle; politically we should be truthful. I heard what he said and I was shocked because it is not true; he knows it is not true but he said it. That we run away?



“It is wrong, he knows it is not true,” Kwabena Agyepong refuted.

Commenting on the development, the Builsa South lawmaker stated that members of the NPP are now calling out the Vice President “for telling lies.”



“Members of his own party can no longer pretend, they are calling him out for telling lies.



“As our former Deputy GS said in 2016, he has become “the master of lies, a pathological liar,” Dr. Apaak stated in a tweet.