Memory of 'money ritual story' will have lifetime effect on child - Psychologist

Business man Evans Oppong reportedly sent the daughter to the herbalist for rituals

A Clinical Psychologist and a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Eric Bentle, has revealed that the memory of the recent "money ritual story is likely to have a lifetime effect on the victim.

Nana Adu-Boafo, a herbalist in Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region, caused the arrest of a businessman, Evans Oppong, for allegedly attempting to use his daughter for money rituals.



In a video posted on the Facebook page of the herbalist, he mentioned that he is a disciplined military man hence his decision to call the police to arrest the father of 12.



"The girl's father came to see me, he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while, and it hasn't been easy for him.



"He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals. He offered me GHS 10,000 and other good surprises when the job was done. Sadly, he had just picked the daughter up during school hours and told her he was going to get her a new dress.



"Yes, I am a herbalist, but I am also a military man. I am very disciplined. I don't engage in any sinister activities.



"I want to prove to the world that herbalists are not as evil as they are painted. We are not killers as is portrayed in movies; we are healers. I have the little girl he brought for me to kill," Nana Adu-Boafo narrated to the police in the video.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the police and is expected to be charged and arraigned.



Reacting to the issue with the host of Atinka FM's AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Dr Eric Bentle expressed displeasure in how the herbalist opened up to the kid.



"For a moment, I thought the whole money ritual story was a movie. This has the tendency of leaving a lifetime effect on the child.



"It is going to be a difficult time for the kid, and it will also go a long way to affect her as she grows.



"The child should be taken through a debriefing as soon as possible to minimize the effects of the harm that has already been caused," he added.