Memphis University gives GHC50 million worth of scholarships to Ghanaian students through Asantehene’s initiative

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II receiving the signed documents from Dr Kingsley Agyeman

US-based Memphis University has awarded GHC 50 million worth of scholarships to Ghanaian students after meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Under the term of agreement between the two countries, qualified students from Ghana will pursue their bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees.



The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Dr Kingsley Agyeman on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, presented the signed documents to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for further deliberations.



Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the presentation, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang said it took the good leadership of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to help Ghana get the scholarship package.



He explained that the package will afford Ghana to develop an experienced, creative and knowledgeable workforce that will lead the industrialization agenda of the government.



"We will forever be grateful to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II because he personally requested for this scholarship package when he served as the special guest at the renowned Memphis in May Festival last year".

"Now I can assure you that under the guidance of the Asantehene, Ghana and Memphis University have signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU), finalizing the agreement that outlines the implementation of the Scholarship ".



The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after receiving the documents commended the leadership of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat for their sterling leadership in the last few years.



He charged them to continue discharging their duties in a patriotic way and serve Ghanaians in all humility.



The overlord of the Asante kingdom also said he secured the scholarship package for all Ghanaian students and called in the Secretariat to award the scholarship to any Ghanaian student who qualifies to study at Memphis University.