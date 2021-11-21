Men are afraid of women – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo has expressed displeasure about how women are treated

She says men bully women because they fear them



Bridget was speaking on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV



Broadcast Journalist, Bridget Otoo, has expressed her sentiments about how women are treated particularly within the media space.



She is unhappy that women are not acknowledged for their hard work but are rather ‘bullied’ and ‘tagged’ wrongly, whereas men within the same space are given due credit for the work they do.



According to Bridget Otoo, the fear men have for women is the reason they try to subdue them or try to put them in more disadvantaged positions in the working environment.

Speaking to Nii Akwei Ismail on the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, she said, “I respect every single woman in the media. They are doing so well, but somehow they try to reduce them and say let us put this person in this corner. I know change is difficult and of course, men are afraid of women, they’ve always been afraid of women and that’s why they always try to put things in the way to keep them sober, or humbled to keep them in check but you don’t need to keep anyone in check in the media really”.



Bridget Otoo, further urged that men take up the role of encouraging their female colleagues to also excel within their different professions.



“We are equal and I hope that a lot more men will begin to speak out about some of these that you are coming on a panel, there’s no woman on it, it’s not like we don’t have a woman doctor, women lawyers, women presenters and the likes, we have them but what kind of package do we have for them? How are you reaching out to them?” she stated.



Watch the full interview here:



