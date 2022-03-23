Men have more blood than women - Hematology Specialist

Men naturally have more blood than women

A Haematology Specialist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Eugene Tetteh has reiterated that men naturally have more blood than women.

According to him, testosterone and androgen in men help them to get more blood.



“Men have a lot of ‘meat’ and … so the more mass you have, the more blood you have. Then there is the issue, the hormone that makes men—testosterone, androgens—plays a part in red cell and hemoglobin production. Women also have the androgen but it is on the lesser side,” he explained.



Speaking on the GTV breakfast show, the Hematologist added that, women have less blood because of menstruation.

“Then of course the issue of the monthly menstrual flow. If you are losing blood every month obviously you’re going to have a little,” he added.



He, however, stated that men are given more meat when they are served with food and this makes them get more blood than women.



“Even when you have a son and a daughter at home, the son is treated and I say culturally because nowadays things are changing, in your home mine, in my home, this will not happen. But if you go to the typical African settings, the boy child gets better treatment than a female child. And so, all these things tend to the general effect is that women have a lower blood level,” he added.