Men in business and tourism launched to promote tourism

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Non-Governmental Organization named Men in Business and Tourism has been launched to promote tourism in the country.

The organization was launched in Accra on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with a pledge by the group to liaise with relevant agencies to promote the tourism and hospitality industry.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, Kwadwo Antwi said that the government is committed to creating the enabling environment for the tourism industry to thrive.

He explained that the tourism industry is huge and needs more persons as well as innovations that will help the country realize all the benefits from the sector.

He mentioned that the Akufo-Addo administration is leveraging technology to develop and expand the tourism sector.

Kwadwo Antwi disclosed that government is in the process of automating entry at some major tourist sites to reduce corruption and improve generation.

The chairman of the event, Okatayie Nana Anim bemoaned what he views to be a breakdown in societal values and norms.

According to him, culture forms a key part of a country’s prestige and efforts must be made into preserving the cultural values of the country.

The chairman of the MBT affirmed that the objective of the organization’s primary aim is to “ develop and promote tourism businesses, products and services that project Ghana as a tourism destination.”

He said the organization will achieve the set objective by among other things, providing capacity-building training programs for the tourism industry, organize tourism and culture programs and organize summer boot camps.

