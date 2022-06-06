Men in military uniform clash with Zongo youth over land alleged to belong to Lord Commey

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces - File Photo

Lord Commey allegedly owns land at Zamerama Line

Soldiers beat up youth in Ablekuma Central



Soldier threatens to shoot youth in Zamerama Line



Persons dressed in military uniforms have reportedly clashed with some youth in Zamerama Line a suburb of the Ablekuma Central Constituency in Accra.



According to peacefmonline.com, the men who were dressed in the uniform of the Ghana Armed Forces were fighting with the youth of Zamerama Line over a land allegedly belonging to a leading member of the New Patriotic Party Lord Oblitey Commey, popularly known as Lord Commey.



A video shared by peacefmonline.com shows the supposed military men involved in fisticuffs with the youth. One of the men in uniform could be heard threatening to shoot the youth if they come closer. Three soldiers can also be seen beating up youth at some point.