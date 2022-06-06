28
Menu
News

Men in military uniform clash with Zongo youth over land alleged to belong to Lord Commey

Ghana Soilder Army Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces - File Photo

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lord Commey allegedly owns land at Zamerama Line

Soldiers beat up youth in Ablekuma Central

Soldier threatens to shoot youth in Zamerama Line

Persons dressed in military uniforms have reportedly clashed with some youth in Zamerama Line a suburb of the Ablekuma Central Constituency in Accra.

According to peacefmonline.com, the men who were dressed in the uniform of the Ghana Armed Forces were fighting with the youth of Zamerama Line over a land allegedly belonging to a leading member of the New Patriotic Party Lord Oblitey Commey, popularly known as Lord Commey.

A video shared by peacefmonline.com shows the supposed military men involved in fisticuffs with the youth. One of the men in uniform could be heard threatening to shoot the youth if they come closer. Three soldiers can also be seen beating up youth at some point.

Watch video of youth clash with supposed military men in Zamerama line below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger
Wealth amassed by Sir John within three years was too much - Obiri Boahen
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Why Tariq Lamptey is not a guaranteed starter for Black Stars
How daughter of exposed man predicted that her father wanted to use her for money rituals
Another Kumawood actor reported dead
Jon Benjamin never called Akufo-Addo arrogant, I lied - Blakk-Rasta
Related Articles: