Men of God are behind road accidents - Apostle Blessed Blay alleges

Any reasonable person would say road accidents are caused by the deplorable nature of roads and careless driving, but according to a Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Blessed Blay, there are also spiritual factors.

He indicated that a lot of the road accidents which occurred in Ghana in the past were caused by evil men of God who engage in occultism and other rituals.



The man of God alleged that some of these so-called men of God are mostly the ones who control the ‘one man’ churches.



Apostle Blay made the revelation on The Seat Show on Net2 TV recently as part of Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign to expose fake prophets in Ghana.

“Men of God are behind the many accidents on our roads. If a fake man of God is about to hold his service, he chants to call evil spirits who take human sacrifices. Sometimes all they have to do is to drop an object on a bus and if the driver is not the prayerful type, his bus gets involved in an accident and kills people,” he alleged.



To justify his claims, he questioned if any Ghanaian has heard of any accident ever since the ban was placed on church activities for some time now as a result of Covid-19 outbreak.

