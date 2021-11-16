Men sucking breasts does not prevent breast cancer - Dr Wiafe-Addai

Leader and Campaigner of Breast Care International Ghana, Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addae

Alcohol promotes breast cancer very fast, says Dr Wiafe-Addai

Doctor says frequent fondling of the breast does not prevent breast cancer



Women advised to regularly go for breast cancer screening

The Leader and Campaigner of Breast Care International Ghana, Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addae, has refuted claims which suggest sucking of breasts prevents breast cancer.



According to a Daily Graphic report, Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addae indicated that this claim is not true; adding that that the frequent fondling of the breast of women by men would not protect them against breast cancer.

She, however, disclosed that women or men who take in alcoholic beverages and smoke cigarettes and other harmful substances stand a high risk of contracting breast cancer.



"Too much intake of alcohol is not good for women, so stop taking it to save yourself from breast cancer. Alcohol promotes breast cancer very fast. If women continue to take alcoholic beverages and other harmful substances such as tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and wee, among others, there is a high possibility for them,” Dr Mrs Wiafe-Addae stated.



Dr Mrs Wiafe-Addae, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Peace and Love Hospitals in Accra and Kumasi, said this at a breast cancer awareness campaign forum at Kitase, near Aburi, in the Akuapem South Municipality in the Eastern Region.



The event was attended by both women and men: traders, drivers and students from junior high schools within the Kitase area.