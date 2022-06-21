Men undergo training on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights

File photo

Source: GNA

Men have been engaged in Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) training as a form of gender empowerment by the Department of Gender, Greater Accra Region and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The training programme organized with support from the Canadian Government was attended by over 70 men in Mobole in the Ningo-Prampram District forms part of measures to bridge the gap between gender roles and masculinities.



It seeks to create awareness, analysis and visibility to dialogue sessions on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and gender equality.



Madam Matilda Banfro, the Greater Accra Regional Director, Department of Gender, said the training was also to broaden the scope of men and boys to recognize that gender equality was a societal issue that required the efforts of all.



Madam Banfro said it was important that men also develop an interest in such issues and promote gender equality in their homes and communities.



She noted that gender equality was a human right and developmental issue, which guarantees universal access to sexual and reproductive health rights and Ghana’s goal towards achieving gender equality targets.



“The1992 Constitution and National Development Frameworks point out that for gender relations to be transformed, the structures that underpin them have to change,” she said.

She said it was time to accelerate actions to expand the conversation and look at how to engage and encourage men and boys to help push the gender equality movement forward at the local level and take action against gender inequality which women across the world face.



Mrs Juliana Abbeyquaye, the Eastern Regional Director of the Department of Gender, on her part, said the goal was to help men and boys advance gender equality, which socially determines roles, identities, opportunities, and constraints of women and men that differ across societies.



Mrs Abbeyquaye described gender norms as standards and expectations to which women and men generally conform and define a particular society, culture and community.



Mrs Vivian A. Okpodjah, the Principal Nursing Officer at the Ningo-Prampram District Health Directorate, educated adolescent males aged between ten years and 24 years on the challenges of the transit age.



She said adolescence was a transitional stage of physical and psychological development that occur at puberty.



The challenges include infections, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) and unplanned pregnancy, which calls for mentoring and empowering adolescents to properly prepare them for adulthood.