Men urged to support women in male-dominant professions

Men have been urged to support women who are striving to make a living in male-dominated enterprises like the construction industry.



A project coordinator at the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), Madam Ragadaw Abdul Wahab who made the call said gender stereotyping, negative perception of women's abilities, and a limited number of female mentors, have been factors affecting female participation in the construction sector.



She also said low spousal support and different forms of harassment from male peers at workplaces hinder the progress of women in the construction sector and appealed to men, especially husbands to support their spouses both verbally and financially.



She made the call in an interview with GhanaWeb on Tuesday, March 8 during a brunch meeting with some selected female beneficiaries of the PASEWAY -Project, an employable opportunity creation project in the construction industry for women and youth.



The project is being implemented by RAINS in partnership with other organisations such as the Youth Empowerment Synergy (YES) Ghana, implementing the project in Accra and Vocational Training for Females (VTF) who are implementing the project in Kumasi.



She said women could do better in the sector if they are given good career guidance, increase role models, eliminate gender bias factors at all levels and create safe spaces for them to excel.

The meeting was meant to celebrate women, especially those in the construction sector.



Over 30 selected female construct-preneurs attended the programme themed "Breaking the gender bias in the construction sector".



She also urged women who find themselves in male-dominant businesses not to give up easily but rather stand up to the challenges they face, do their homework well and they could outperform their male counterparts.



