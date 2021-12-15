Mend all your broken relationships before exiting office – Akufo-Addo told

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A Lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department Prof. Ransford Gyampo has called on the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to settle all scores he has before he leaves office.

According to him, there is the need for the President to leave office as a Statesman and that can be done when all cracks in the NPP are sealed by him.



“You must exit as a statesman. You must actively deal with all cracks before exiting. Don’t be seen to be too hard on your supposed internal political enemies even after your victory. It is unchristian and politically inconsequential. This is my Xmas message to you.”



Adding that “You must be magnanimous, particularly now that you are exiting. Reach out to the Sammy Crabbes, Afokos and of course the Kwabena Agyapongs. This would make you look good in the eyes of many Ghanaians as a man of conciliation”.



The University Don could not fathom why the President is overly vindictive and has not given Kwabena Agyapong any position even though he played key roles in his campaign for a second term in office.

“Mr President, you actually invited Mr. Kwabena Agyapong to help your re-election only to abandon him after your victory? This doesn’t speak well of you sir. It makes you appear overly vindictive.”



To him, the President should consider how close the last election was and not listen to hawks who plant divisive seeds.



“Given the closeness of the last election, you must be intolerant of whatever divides your party. You must not listen to the hawks and hardliners around you. They do not seek your good. They only hero-worship you for the sake of their own stomach.”