Mend your ways - Akufo-Addo told!

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo-Addo

The National Organizer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Yaw Asani Tanoh seems angry at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration over a number of issues including the much-talked-about Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

The levy has generated a lot of discussion since its introduction and even implementation with a number of Ghanaians withdrawing their monies to avoid paying the 1.5 percent.



Asani Tanoh who was contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's Me Man Nti program questioned why President Akufo-Addo didn't listen to other good suggestions which would have replaced the e-levy and in the end cushion Ghanaians, especially in these "hard times".

"We have given you areas you can make the money from; we said to seal the loopholes at the various ports but because they are the people in charge of the port, they will not touch them...because they're shareholders of the telcos, they will not touch the place. We're telling you that we have diamond, gold, bauxite, and everything; tell the foreign investors that we're getting 50 percent or more if they don't like they can go...you know E-levy is regressive...go this way so that we know you're cushioning us rather you're allowing foreigners to get the upper hand on your people"



"...They should amend their ways...we elected you to come and serve us and not for us to serve you; hoarding money...where is the 507bn. Lies upon lies. This man (Akufo-Addo) will go down in history as the worst President ever...Nana yεnka masεm why."