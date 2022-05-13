0
Menu
News

'Mend your ways, Nana yεnka m'asεm' - Yaw Asani Tanoh tells Akufo-Addo

Video Archive
Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Organizer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Yaw Asani Tanoh seems angry at President Akufo-Addo and his administration over a number of issues including the much-talked-about Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

The levy has generated a lot of discussion since its introduction and even implementation with a number of Ghanaians withdrawing their monies to avoid paying the 1.5 percent.

Asani Tanoh who was contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, questioned why President Akufo-Addo didn't listen to other good suggestions which would have replaced the e-levy and in the end cushion Ghanaians, especially in this "hard times".

"We have given you areas you can make the money from; we said seal the loopholes at the various ports but because they are the people in charge of the port, they will not touch them...because they're shareholders of the telcos, they will not touch the place. We're telling you that we have diamond, gold, bauxite and everything; tell the foreign investors that we're getting 50 percent or more if they don't like they can go...you know e-levy is a regressive...go this way so that we know you're cushioning us rather you're allowing foreigners to get the upper hand on your people"

"...They should amend their ways...we elected you to come and serve us and not for us to serve you; hoarding money...where is the 507bn. Lies upon lies. This man (Akufo-Addo) will go down in history as the worst President ever...Nana yεnka masεm why"

Listen to other issues he touched on in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars