Mensa Otabil prays for the three arms of govt as he closes Greater Works 2022

Pastor Mensa Otabil Praying .jpeg Pastor Mensa Otabil

Tue, 9 Aug 2022

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church has prayed for God’s protection for the nation’s Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

Pastor Mensa Otabil also prayed for the African continent to rise up and occupy its rightful place.

He was speaking at the climax of the church’s 5-day Greater Works Conference in Accra attended by thousands of Christian faithful from Ghana and across the world.

Pastor Otabil declared that the future of Ghana will be far more glorious than the present.

Quoting scriptures from the book of Haggai 2:6-9, the theologian stated that in a little while, Ghana and Africa will witness a divine shaking and rearrangement that will cause systems to shift in their favour.

“The future shall be so glorious that there will be no comparison with where we are today,” he prophesied.

His message titled, “It’s going to be Glorious” he recalled the prophet Jeremiah’s prophecy to the children of Israel about captivity and the rebuilding process that brought liberation.

Pastor Otabil declared, “God is going to do something for you and it’s not going to be a repetition of what has been done. It’s going to be more glorious”

He enjoined the congregation to document and archive their current situation because people may not believe where they have been when the transformation takes place.

The conference climaxed with an anointing service, after which Pastor Otabil and Bishop Tudor Bismark, a guest speaker, pronounced the blessings of God on attendees.

Earlier in the week, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of the Kingsway International Christian Center in London, preached about stepping into significance. He challenged all present to reach beyond where they were and determine to make a greater impact on their world.

A cross section of participants, after the conference, said this year’s Greater Works had been the very best. They particularly commended the messages, security, music, punctuality, technical direction, and the overall organization.

Greater Works is the annual convocation of the International Central Gospel Church that climaxes the annual period of fasting and prayer known as 40 Days of Power. This year’s conference took place at the church’s new campus, Christ Temple East in Teshie.

