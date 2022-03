Mensah Thompson reports the Daily Guide to IGP

Mensah Thompson

The Executive Secretary of the Alliance for Social Equity And Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has filed an official complaint at the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against the Daily Guide newspaper for alleged false news publication.

In a statement, he said “ASEPA is only calling for the laws of the Country to be applied equally to the editors of the Daily Guide Newspaper just as it has been applied to persons alleged to have made False and Malicious Statements against certain persons in Government including the Executive Director of ASEPA who was arrest and detained over 48hours for similar publications.



“It must be noted that our checks at the office of the Speaker revealed that several attempts to get the Daily Guide to issue a rejoinder over their false and malicious publications against the Speaker of Parliament has all proven futile.”



Below is the full petition…



ASEPA PETITIONS IGP OVER FALSE AND MALICIOUS PUBLICATIONS AGAINST THE SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT BY EDITORS OF THE DAILY GUIDE NEWSPAPER



ASEPA has this morning filed a complaint with the IGP over malicious publications by Editors of the Daily Guide Newspapers against the Speaker of Parliament.

Among other things ASEPA has included copies of a series False and Malicious publications by Daily Guide specifically concocted to court public disaffection for the Speaker of Parliament.



ASEPA is only calling for the laws of the Country to be applied equally to the editors of the Daily Guide Newspaper just as it has been applied to persons alleged to have made False and Malicious Statements against certain persons in Government including the Executive Director of ASEPA who was arrest and detained over 48hours for similar publications.



It must be noted that our checks at the office of the Speaker revealed that several attempts to get the Daily Guide to issue a rejoinder over their false and malicious publications against the Speaker of Parliament has all proven futile.



ASEPA is therefore employing the Police to eschew selectivity and apply the laws of this Country irrespective of whose ox may be gored.