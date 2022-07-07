Mental Health Authority has received only GH¢26,000 for its work - CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei, has appealed to the government to resource the authority so it can function effectively.

He lamented that the MHA is underresourced, a situation that is negatively impacting their work.



Speaking to journalists at a public event on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, he indicated that the MHA has only GH¢26,000 from the government for its operations.



The amount he said was woefully inadequate and did not also come on time.

Within this year, the government has released only GH¢26,000to the Mental Health Authority. We are already in July, and this should have come in the first quarter. And even if it had come, at the time it should have come, GH¢26,000, basically what can it do? So we need a special funding mechanism which is why the Mental Health Levy is there”.



He appealed to the government to release the needed funding to the MHA to ensure they work efficiently and effectively.