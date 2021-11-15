Mental Health: Desist from the use of illicit drugs - Public urged

Doctors involved in the sensitisation of community members against drug abuse

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The general public is urged to desist from abusing substances that are not good for human health.

Just as in other parts of the world where community members are addicted to illicit drugs, which in the long run affect their lives, especially mental health, some Ghanaians are not left out.



The Ketu South Municipal Health Directorate has undertaken recent efforts to minimise and eliminate the abuse of drugs in the Municipality.



The Ketu South Municipal Health Director, Mr. Joseph Degley, said the only way to ensure good mental health is to desist from the overuse of drugs.



"Mental health issues are associated with substance abuse. Once you are overindulging in these things like smoking marijuana and other things, they contribute highly to mental health issues. My advice to the general public is to try as much as possible to desist from the use of illicit drugs. I'll advise parents to watch out for their worlds, the youth, the boys particularly"



Mr. Degley said this on the last day of a three-day sensitisation workshop in Aflao held for some Religious and Traditional Healers of mental health and health professionals in the Municipality.



The workshop held between Tuesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 11, 2021, was organised by 'On The Move e.V.', a German Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

International Director of On The Move e.V., Dr. Rick Wolthusen, said the treatment of mental health conditions should be a collaborative work between the traditional and faith healers as well as health professionals to increase patient satisfaction, offer holistic patient care, and overall decrease the treatment gap of individuals with mental health conditions.



He also said: "Mental health professionals see only a small percentage of community members with mental health conditions in hospitals. The majority of mental health conditions in community members go unrecognised, Moreover, community members who receive treatment in mental health facilities can also relapse and default. By working with traditional and faith-based healers, these cases can be identified faster and easier, the stigma around mental health conditions is still very prevalent."



The workshop was aimed to "strengthen community-based mental health care."



On The Move e.V.'s mission is to empower local communities to take care of their well-being and mental health. The NGO has been operating in the Ketu South Municipality in collaboration with the Municipal Health Directorate for the past six years.



Dr. Rick Wolthusen has been supporting health and educational institutions in the Municipality since 2010 when he first came to Ghana.