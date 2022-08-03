0
Mentally-challenged woman who stoned man to death admitted for assessment

Aboaso Communal Conflict Suspect Provisionally Charged For Murder The woman reportedly killed a man around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Kaneshie District Court has ordered that the mentally challenged woman who stoned to death a young man at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, be taken to Psychiatric Hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

The suspect who can still not give any account of herself is reported to have hit the deceased with a big stone leading to his death.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GBC News, the Nima District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Maxwell Agyemang, said the family of the deceased has identified him as 25-year-old Kwabena Amoani.

He said the Command received a distress call of the incident at about 3 p.m. on Monday and dispatched a Patrol Team to the area.

The team upon reaching the scene, found Amoani lying in a pool of blood.

According to Chief Superintendent Agyemang, an examination of Amoani showed, that the left side of his face and skull, had been deeply broken. He was rushed to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

