Mentally ill woman dies near DCE’s residence, body not conveyed after 24 hrs

File photo

A mentally ill woman has been found dead opposite the residence of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Chief Executive Officer’s residence in the Central Region.

The body of the woman who died Sunday, December 18, 2022 morning was still lying at the spot as of Monday evening.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, residents said the deceased was earlier found sleeping opposite the District Chief Executive’s house during a downpour but was later found dead.

They are sad nobody attended to the deceased when she was helplessly lying opposite DCE’s residence and near the office of the National Service Secretariat, Youths Employment Agency office.



They are appealing to the police service, Environmental agency, and Social Welfare Director in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District to act now.