MenzGold chases management team members for keeping company's properties

Chief Executive Officer of the defunct organisation, Nana Appiah Mensah

Defunct Gold Dealership, MenzGold, is currently hunting down some members of the organization’s management team.

In a post shared by a popular blogger, GH Kwaku, who was a social media executive for the organization’s sister company, Zylofon Music, said they are on the lookout for properties acquired by some management members.



His post indicated that it’s time for all persons involved in the MenzGold debacle to account for their stewardship.



The post puts out a list of twelve management members and All branch Managers of the defunct Gold Dealership Company.

MenzGold Ghana Limited has been under investigation after their activities turned out to be a hoax and were deemed as operating illegally.



The Chief Executive Officer for the organization, Nana Appiah Mensah, has insisted on paying all clients whose monies have been locked up.



The organization says it is currently working at paying with bank transfers considering the deadly COVID-19 and also the move to prevent attacks from clients.