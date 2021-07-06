Menzgold Case: NAM 1 has a cough – Lawyer tells court

Lawyer for Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, embattled CEO of Menzgold, has been explaining to the Accra Circuit Court why her client failed to show up in court.
According to a Starr FM reportage, lawyer Audrey Twum said, NAM 1, has been coughing profusely and he has been advised to seek medical attention.
“My Lady, our client is not well. He has been coughing and we have asked him to see the doctors this morning. Our apologies to the court for his absence,” NAM 1's counsel told the presiding judge Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.
She subsequently asked for an adjournment to enable her client to get the needed medical care.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Slyvester Asare, the Prosecutor in the case said the accused has always been in court and for the sake of his absence, he prayed for the case to be adjourned.
The state prosecution, did not object to the request by NAM 1’s legal team and the case was adjourned to September 2, 2021, after the parties had approached the bench (judge) upon the prosecutor’s request.
NAM 1 is standing trial together with his wife, Rose Tetteh and his sister Benedicta Appiah for aiding him in his alleged fraudulent act.
The 61 charges brought against NAM 1 have been withdrawn.
The prosecution is expected to file new charges to enable the court to take his plea.
