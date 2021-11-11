Meritocracy is the only way to fix Ghana – Senyo Hosi

CEO for the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, says Ghana would be a better place if the governance style changes to an all-inclusive system of governance.

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, the businessman expressed disappointment in the continued use of the winner-takes-all style of governance in the country by successive governments.



“Ibrahim Mahama must be supported and grow under an NPP administration, I want to see an NDC government giving Gabby’s wife a job because of what she has. Why can’t we drive meritocracy? The day we can start that, we’ll have a different Ghana, a Ghana we can really hand over to generations yet unborn.



“President Kuffuor is the finest we’ve had in the fourth republic but the all-inclusive government was just grammar. Inclusion is the way to go,” he revealed during the show yesterday 10th November 2021.



He bemoaned the high rate of corruption in Ghana adding that “corruption is a currency for our democracy. The earlier we are honest about it the better.

“In Ghana, we rather give a white man more opportunities than our fellow brother because you think he’s with a different party. We have ex-ministers, politicians who are destitute today. That kind of political exposure in Ghana is very exclusive in nature such that it’s a winner takes all. You have to fight for your survival,” Mr. Hosi stated.



According to him, Ghana’s problem will be gone the day it is more lucrative to be in opposition adding that “you need to be in politics to really understand the woes of a politician.



“The nature of our politics has excluded good people from even wanting to associate with partisan politics, the exclusivity and the heavy tainting. I’ve not really lost an election yet. I do skirt and blouse,” he stated.