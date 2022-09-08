Correspondence from Bono Region

Mesidan Chief orders teacher to repaint School for storing animal feed in school



The Chief of Mesidan in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region, Nana Kwasi Twibrempong II, has ordered a teacher in the community to repaint the Mesidan D/A Primary School as punishment.



The teacher identified only as Haruna is to clean and repaint the defaced school building before school reopens on September 13, 2022.



The directive to the teacher who rears livestock comes after it was discovered that he stores animal feed in the school which has defaced the school building.



According to the Okyeame for Mesidan, Nana Yaw Yeboah, some residents in the community discovered that the teacher had littered the veranda in the school with cassava leaves, yam leaves and other leftover foods.



“It was reported to us that a teacher has turned the school into a store room for his animal feed so he has been ordered to clean and repaint the school so that when school reopens the pupils can get a better place to learn. What we saw was very bad so we have instructed the headteacher to ensure that the directive is complied with because the place looks bad and we cannot look on for a public property to be destroyed in this manner”.

The leadership of Mesidan Youth for Development has welcomed the directive and commended the traditional authorities for cracking the whip.



Thomas Takyia, the leader of the group believes the move will serve as a deterrent to people in the community when it comes to the use of public properties.



“The association will like to commend the chiefs for that singular action because of the way people misuse public property in this country. Going forward, we believe it will serve as a warning to everybody”.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is reliably informed that the teacher is making frantic efforts to comply with the directive before school reopens in order not to incur the wrath of the chiefs.



