1
Menu
News

Message-less NDC banking its hopes on eight-year political cycle - Karbo

Karbo?resize=600%2C400&ssl=1 Anthony Karbo, former MP for Lawra

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for the Lawra Constituency Anthony Abayifa Karbo insists that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no message for the people of Ghana in the 2024 elections.

According to him, the largest opposition political party in Ghana is banking their hopes on the eight-year political cycle in Ghana’s electoral history to come back to power after the 2024 election.

"Today 137, 138, straight line in the middle. Our government is in gridlock because of happenings in Parliament. So 2024 is an added battle and we must not underestimate the NDC. The power of the NDC propaganda is very very strong.

"That is why calls for consensus by the High Commissioner to ensure that we recapture the seats that we lost, to ensure that we have an incident-free primary to elect the new leader of our party.

"We should be able to bring all the contestants together so that we can fight otherwise it’s not going to be easy at all. And these are plain facts and when we meet the youth of the party we must represent these concerns,” he said while addressing the youth of the political party in the United Kingdom.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here are some things you might want to do before sex if you want to orgasm
Smoking and drinking shaped my life, I don't regret it - Gospel musician
Stop tickling yourselves thinking you can win 2024 polls – Anthony Karbo warns NPP
Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey earns England call up
Only GFA president and his vice know the unreleased Black Stars squad - Nana Oduro Sarfo
Kotoko fans slam Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed over dig at Mbella Etouga
How Supreme Court ruling has brought government business to a halt in Parliament
SC's order to respond to interlocutory injunction is ‘manifestly in error’ - Assin North MP
Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium