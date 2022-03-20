Message-less NDC banking its hopes on eight-year political cycle - Karbo

Anthony Karbo, former MP for Lawra

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for the Lawra Constituency Anthony Abayifa Karbo insists that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no message for the people of Ghana in the 2024 elections.

According to him, the largest opposition political party in Ghana is banking their hopes on the eight-year political cycle in Ghana’s electoral history to come back to power after the 2024 election.



"Today 137, 138, straight line in the middle. Our government is in gridlock because of happenings in Parliament. So 2024 is an added battle and we must not underestimate the NDC. The power of the NDC propaganda is very very strong.

"That is why calls for consensus by the High Commissioner to ensure that we recapture the seats that we lost, to ensure that we have an incident-free primary to elect the new leader of our party.



"We should be able to bring all the contestants together so that we can fight otherwise it’s not going to be easy at all. And these are plain facts and when we meet the youth of the party we must represent these concerns,” he said while addressing the youth of the political party in the United Kingdom.