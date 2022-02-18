Meteo Agency workers lay down tools over 'worsening' conditions of service

File photo

Employees with the Ghana Meteorological Agency have announced an indefinite strike effective Friday, February 18, 2022, to push for better conditions of service.

According to the aggrieved workers the protest is in response to failed attempts to get the Minister for Communications and Digitalization dated 5th January 2022 to get their issues resolved.



They have therefore resolved to embark on an indefinite strike action starting from Friday to press home their demands, their leadership said in a statement.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is responsible for providing information on weather situations on a daily basis. It also keeps meteorological watch over the Flight Information Region (FIR) for the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.



There are fears the situation could affect several sectors including agriculture, industry, civil engineering, forestry, management of dams, tourism, among others.