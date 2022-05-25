Meteo warns of imminent rains; encourages public to desilt chocked gutters

Flood waters inundated parts of the capital Accra

The Acting Head in Charge of Analysis and Forecasting Office of the Ghana Meteorological Authority (GMet), Felicity Ahafianyo, has asked Ghanaians to expect more rains this season.

The Ghana Meteorological Authority (GMet) has been consistent in providing periodic weather forecasts over the past weeks.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Felicity Ahafianyo, said thundery showers are expected in some parts of the country in the coming days.



” Every year, Ghana experiences two rainy seasons. From March to July, and September to end of October. There is something called inter-tropical boundaries which demarcates the winds, Harmattan etc. I will implore residents of Bono Ahafo, Northern Region, Greater Accra, Oti Region, Ashanti, Central Region , Savannah Region, Western Region to brace up for more rains,” She added.



She explained that the intensity of the rainstorm will, however, be felt in more places than others.

Felicity Ahafianyo said the agency will continue to monitor the situation and issue further weather warnings if it receives signals that the weather will cause havoc.



She advised the general public to be cautious of their movement especially during the rainstorm.



Felicity Ahafianyo also encouraged the general public to desilt chocked gutters in order to prevent more floods in the coming days.